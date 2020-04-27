Paul J. Sciaba

Published in the April 27, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD – Paul J. Sciaba, 88, a longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Paul was born in Lynn on October 6, 1931, son of the late James and Josephine (DeLeo) Sciaba and son-in-law of the late Frank and Jennie (Santoro) Sampieri.

Growing up in Nahant, he enjoyed being by the ocean and would take his boat out to fish and pull lobster traps.

At age 17, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as an Airman, Second Class. He was stationed in Texas and Morocco, North Africa. He received an honorable discharge after faithfully serving his country for four years.

In April 1959 he married the love of his life, Joan M. (Sampieri) with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. They resided in Wakefield where they raised three children.

Paul owned and operated the popular Santoro’s sandwich shop of Stoneham for over 30 years.

Paul and Joan’s home was a place of joy and laughter. Their marriage was a real love story, where Paul would pen handwritten notes of affection to Joan. They were inseparable and true soulmates. They enjoyed travelling and listed some of their favorite places as Alaska, Venice, and Sicily. Paul was an incredible cook and one of his specialties was homemade gnocchi. Paul and Joan’s Wakefield home was often the site of classic summer and holiday parties where cars would line both sides of the street late into the night. Paul knew the blessing of having a family dog in the house. Through the years Dusty, Alexandra, Ben, and Winston were treasured members of the family. Most importantly, Paul was a dad who always believed in his children and encouraged them to follow their hearts and dreams.

Paul was the devoted father of Paul J. Sciaba Jr. and his wife Leanne Russell of Wakefield, the late Gregg Sciaba of Wayland, and Lee (Sciaba) Lentz and her husband Tony Lentz of Byfield. Cherished Papa of Zachary, Dylan, Anthony, Alden, Melanie, and Andrew. He loved his grandchildren very much.

Paul’s family wishes to thank the Nursing, Administrative, and Support Staff, and all the compassionate caregivers at Wingate of Reading (Bear Mountain).

Services for Paul will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember, and celebrate his life. His family welcomes your words of love and support online at mcdonaldfs.com.