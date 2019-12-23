Paul K. LeBrun, 78

Dec 23, 2019

Published in the December 23, 2019 edition.

TEWKSBURY – Paul Kenneth LeBrun, 78, best known to the residents of South Street in Tewksbury for supplying toys for the children at the area school bus stop, died unexpectedly Monday, December 16, 2019 at L.G.H.’s Saints Campus from an apparent heart attack at his home.

He was born in Melrose the only child of the late Ernest and Florence (Polchlopek) LeBrun, and had lived the greater part of his life in Tewksbury. He was a lifetime employee and the Quality Assurance Inspector for the Wakefield Corporation, a manufacturer of Cindered Metal Products, located in Wakefield.

Paul was well known in his neighborhood for collecting cans and bottles, recycling them, and donating the proceeds to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Over the years, he had contributed tens of thousands of dollars to the charity, all without notoriety or fanfare.

He leaves his cousin, Janice S. Harmen of Maine.

Memorial visiting hours are Saturday, December 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury Center.