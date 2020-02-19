Seven-game winning streak sends girls’ hockey to 14-5-1

PEABODY — The Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading girls’ co-op hockey team finished the regular season on a seven game winning streak, bringing their final record to 14-5-1.

The Tanners secured their spot in the tournament once that streak reached five games.

They traveled to Medford on Feb. 5, putting on quite a show with a 5-1 victory. Lynnfield’s Jenn Flynn netted a hat trick and an assist and Hannah Gromko also scored. North Reading’s Jenna DiNapoli scored a goal and Lily Piscatelli, Ella McTeague and Anya Pineo both played a physical game to contribute to the win.

On Feb. 8, the girls hosted Beverly/Danvers and both teams played a very hard back-and-forth game. After three very competitive periods and several PLNR power play goals, the girls denied the Panthers a chance to appear at the upcoming state tournament, beating them 4-3.

Jeny Collins came up with 18 saves. Sammie Mirasolo scored two goals as did Flynn. DiNapoli had an assist. Other assists went to Lynnfield’s Riley Ganter, Rachel Garofoli and Hanna Gromko.

On Feb. 9, the PLNR girls traveled to Hingham to take on the Harbormen. PLNR was noted to be the underdogs. But after three very competitive up-and-down periods, the PLNR girls departed the rink with their fifth straight win in two weeks.

Mirasolo was on fire, scoring four goals and assisting Jenna DiNappoli’s 10th of the season. Lynnfield’s Carolyn Garofoli also had two assists. The team won their first ever Northeastern Hockey League title outright after sharing it with Masconomet last year when they beat Winthrop 2-1 on Feb. 12. The Tanners finished their season with a 4-2 victory over Bishop Fenwick to win the Carlin Cup.