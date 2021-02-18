PLNR girls’ hockey moves to 9-1

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — On Presidents Day afternoon, the Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading High co-op girls’ hockey team defeated Danvers-Beverly-Ipswich 6-3 at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody.

PAIGE THIBEDEAU (25) and Jenna DiNapoli (24) helped lead the PLNR girls’ hockey team to a 9-1 record. Thibedeau had three goals and an assist against Danvers-Beverly-Ipswich and two goals against Gloucester. DiNapoli had three assists against DBI and scored the game-winning goal against Winthrop. (Courtesy Photo)

Even though they were playing at home, the Tanners were the designated road team for this game due to rink issues for Danvers-Beverly-Ipswich.

With that victory, the Tanners improved to 9-1 overall to stay in first place in the Northeastern Hockey League as they were able to complete the season sweep over the Panthers.

“It was a total team effort,” stated PLNR head coach Michelle Roche.

Paige Thibedeau was the story of this game as the senior forward recorded her first-career hat trick. She also had an assist as well to finish with four points.

“She has really come into her own the last few games,” said Roche.

The Tanners led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after the second.

DBI scored twice early in the third to cut the lead to three but the Tanners ended any comeback hopes as they scored their final goal with 6:11 left.

Chloe Shapleigh had the team’s lone power-play tally late in the second while Hannah Gromko and Ella Chase had the two other goals. For Chase, it was her first-career goal.

Jenna DiNapoli had a career-high three assists in the game.

PLNR outshot the Panthers on net, 30-18, as goalie Audrey Buckley made 15 stops to go to 8-1 in net.

On Feb. 13, also at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink, the Tanners blanked Gloucester 6-0 as they scored twice in each period.

“We were able to dominate that game,” said Roche, whose squad swept the Fishermen this year. “It was nice to see a lot of players contribute.”

Thibedeau led the way again with a pair of goals while Lily Piscatelli, Gromko, Chloe Considine and Catie Kampersal all lit the lamp once.

Shapleigh assisted on three of the goals as all six of them were even-strength.

Buckley posted her first shutout of the year with 12 saves as PLNR had 32 shots on goal.

In, what Roche called the team’s biggest win of the season, the Tanners edged host Winthrop 3-2 at the Larsen Rink on Feb. 10.

“We had an 11-day layoff due to COVID issues with other schools,” pointed out Roche. “It was nice to avenge our only loss of the season to them.”

DINapoli was the hero in this one as she tipped home a shot by Catherine Sweeney with 9:37 left in the third to break a 2-2 tie.

The Vikings pulled their goalie with nearly two minutes left and had a 6-on-4 advantage the final 32 seconds due to a Tanner penalty.

“Those 32 seconds felt a lot longer,” admitted Roche.

Thibedeau and Kampersal scored the first two goals of the night but the Vikings cut the lead to one with 2:51 left in the first period.

Winthrop tied the game with 10:45 left in the third.

The Tanners outshot Winthrop 20-17, as Buckley made 15 stops.

On Feb. 17, the Tanners go to the LoConte Rink to take on host Medford-Malden at noon.

PLNR then wraps up the season on Feb. 20 as they take on host Newburyport at the Graf Rink. Face-off is at 2 p.m for that one.