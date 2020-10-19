Pedestrian killed on Route 128

Oct 19, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 19, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Police, Fire and Cataldo Ambulance were dispatched to the scenes of several serious motor vehicle crashes over the weekend, including one fatality involving a pedestrian on Route 128. A 25-year-old man was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 39 (North Avenue) yesterday at about 5:30 p.m.

According to reports, the man pulled into the breakdown lane just beyond the on-ramp and sprinted across the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. The man was reportedly hit by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 20-year-old Vermont man, who was uninjured.

State Police are handling the investigation.

————

About 90 minutes later, at 7 last night, first responders went to the scene of another serious accident on Lowell Street, at the head of the Lake. Police said that a 2015 Honda Pilot driven by a Wakefield man was traveling west on Lowell Street when it was involved in a head-on crash with a 2014 Cadillac ATS heading east, operated by a Grafton man.

Police said that the driver of the Honda was able to get out of the car on his own, but the operator of the Cadillac had to be pulled out of the car by first responders who began treating him for serious injuries.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals. Both cars sustained extensive front-end damage and were towed from the scene.

————

On Friday at about 8:45 p.m., a Millbrook Lane resident reported damage to her window. The damage appeared to have been caused by a BB gun. The woman said that she heard a ping and then heard the window crack.

————

There were no serious injuries but both cars had to be towed after a crash at North Avenue and Chestnut Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, the collision occurred when a 2012 Audi A4 driven by a Wakefield man was traveling south on North Avenue and a 2013 Acura RDX driven by another Wakefield man pulled out of Chestnut Street. The Fire Department and Cataldo Ambulance also responded, but both drivers declined transport to the hospital.

————

Police took at least six more reports of unemployment fraud over the weekend.

————

The Fire Department responded to 30 calls over the weekend, including 17 for medical aid. The non-medical calls included a burning complaint, a water problem in an apartment building and a number of accidental or malfunctioning alarms.