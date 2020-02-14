Perfect season
Feb 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis
THE WAKEFIELD High freshman boys’ basketball team finished the season 17-0 with a victory in their final game over Burlington last night at the Galvin Middle School. Pictured in the first row from left to right is Ian Dixon, Javin Willis and Joe DiMella. In the second row from left is Max Cusack, John Porter, Will Riley and Nick Paci. In the third row is assistant coach Ray Elcewicz, Jack Ahearne, Owen Riddell, Dylan Buccelli, Jason Noble, Caden Monroe, Anthony Sorrentino, Anthony Arria and head coach Tom Leahy.
(Keith Curtis Photo)
Published in the February 14, 2020 edition.
