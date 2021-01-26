Peter E. Hubbard Jr. 79

Jan 26, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 26, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Peter E. Hubbard Jr. of Wakefield passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Melrose on July 5, 1941, he was the beloved son of the late Peter and Edna (Muse) Hubbard.

Peter was a lifelong resident of Wakefield. He attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Wakefield High School in the Class of 1959 where he met his high school sweetheart, Judy. They were married at St. Joseph Church on Feb. 13, 1966.

Peter grew up playing hockey with his brothers and neighborhood friends and was a standout goalie for the varsity team during his high school years. He continued to play hockey in various senior leagues well into his 40s. Even after he stopped playing hockey, Peter attended many games and closely followed the Bruins, Boston University, Harvard, Holy Cross, Bowdoin and Dexter Southfield hockey teams.

He was a captain with the Wakefield Fire Department and retired on July 5, 2005, after 37 years of dedicated service. Peter was known for his professionalism, kindness and calm demeanor even in the toughest of situations. He was honored to have been able to serve the town that he loved so much.

Peter was an avid golfer and longtime member of Bear Hill Country Club, where he had many dear friends. In addition to golf, he loved to travel, especially to the Bahamas and Bermuda. Most of all, Peter loved spending time with his family. He could most often be found at one of his grandchildren’s dance recitals or sporting events.

He was a talented artist, could answer most “Jeopardy!” questions, enjoyed caring for his garden and loved the West Side Social Club’s Fourth of July celebrations. Above all, Peter will be remembered for his kind nature. He made his family so proud and will be greatly missed.

Peter was the beloved husband of Judith (Ring) and the loving father of Karen Pearl and her husband Paul and Susan Margerison and her husband Shaun, all of Wakefield. He was the brother of Robert Hubbard and his wife Pat, Richard “Jake” Hubbard and his wife Carol, all of Wakefield, and the late Thomas Hubbard. His pride and joy were his grandchildren Allie, Sarah and Jason Margerison, and Bobby and Katie Pearl.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.