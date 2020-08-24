Peter J. Cerrone

Aug 24, 2020

Published in the August 24, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Peter John Cerrone, formerly of Wakefield and Peabody, passed away on August 14, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family, following a long battle with cancer.

He was the devoted husband of Joan (Lombardi) Cerrone with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.

Born in Wakefield, he was the son of the late Peter and Catherine (Lumia) Cerrone. He attended Wakefield High School and served in the United States Air Force before receiving an honorable discharge in 1965. He studied journalism and communication arts at various educational institutions, including Pasadena City College, the Northeast Broadcasting School, and Emerson College. He worked as an Assistant Director for WHDH-TV, owned and ran successful businesses, including the Jerry Lewis Twin Cinema and the Video Expo Inc., and also worked as an electronics technician for Sony, later earning a certificate in computer programming from Boston University.

As a young man, he loved sailboats and was a member of the Boston Harbor Sailing Club. Cerrone also loved flying small planes and attended Northeastern University’s aviation technology program at Wiggin’s Airways, becoming a member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association. He enjoyed driving and restoring vintage cars.

Cerrone wrote music under the management of composer and arranger, Roy Nelson. He was a voracious reader and cultivated a passion for film, photography, and creative writing. His favorite travel destinations included Italy, Hawaii and Florida, especially Disney World. Cerrone was a dedicated husband and father, generous with his time and wisdom.

He is survived by his wife Joan, daughters, Ashley Cerrone, and Olivia Kate Cerrone and her husband Alan A. Zwicker of Quincy, his brother Paul N. Cerrone, nephew Nicholas P. Cerrone and niece Natalie Brucken and her husband Andrew. He is predeceased by his sister Patricia Heim, sister-in-law, Linda Cerrone and parents Peter and Catherine Cerrone.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25.