Phillip H. Haynes, 84

Jan 30, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 30, 2020 edition.

METHUEN — Phillip H. Haynes, 84, of Methuen, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born in Malden and was the son of the late James and Bertha (Simpson) Haynes.

Raised and educated in Wakefield, Phil worked various truck driving jobs and then worked and retired as a custodian for the Wakefield school system. He was an active member of the Methuen Senior Center and was an accomplished oil painter. He was fascinated with steam engine trains and enjoyed camping.

Besides his parents, Phil was predeceased by his brothers, Robert, Richard, and Paul. He is survived by his children, Vanessa Miller and her husband Tim of Ohio, Jamie Haynes and his wife Annmarie of Nashua, N.H., Philip Haynes of North Conway, N.H., Paul Haynes of Wakefield, Jerry Haynes and his wife Kelly of Methuen and Laura Pacheco and her husband Bruce of Merrimac. He also leaves seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, February 1, from 1-5 p.m. at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen. Funeral services will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.