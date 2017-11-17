PHOTO: Honoring father and son veterans
Nov 17, 2017 by jkeating624
THIRD-GRADER Kate Berkley, 8, invited her neighbors, father and son veterans William (left) and Ed Piercey to the third grade’s “Thank You, Soldiers” Veterans’ Day performance at the Batchelder School. William, U.S. Navy C.P.O. (retired), served from 1972-93 as an electrician. Ed, 90, served with the 88th Infantry Division in Italy and Germany during WWII and trained for the invasion of Japan that was averted after Pres. Truman ordered the A-bombs dropped, ending the war. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
Published in the November 16, 2017 editions
