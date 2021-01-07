Pioneers, Generals play to a tie in hockey season opener

Jan 7, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 6, 2021 edition.

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High boys’ hockey team opened their season last Saturday afternoon with a 1-1 tie against visiting Hamilton-Wenham at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody. Hamilton-Wenham, who has been an independent program the past few seasons, is back in the Cape Ann League this winter.

“It was nice to get out there and finally play,” said Pioneers head coach Jon Gardner. “We controlled the puck possession but were unable to finish.”

The Pioneers dominated the territorial play outshooting the Generals 36-13 on goal but were only able to find the back of the net once.

After a scoreless opening period, the Pioneers scored first, 4:12 into the second stanza as Aidan Burke’s shot in the slot gave the locals the 1-0 lead. Brenden Henehan and Alex Buonopane both assisted.

Hamilton-Wenham tied the score with 4:10 remaining in the second as James Horgan scored on a rebound of a Seamus Heney shot.

The Generals thought they had scored with 1:44 left in the game but the officials blew their whistle before as the goals was disallowed.

Hamilton-Wenham goalie Grant Landon made 35 stops while Pioneer netminder Nick Hubbard made 12 saves in his varsity debut.

The second game of the season will be on Wednesday night for the Pioneers against host Newburyport at Graf Rink. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

Lynnfield then returns to the Graf Rink on Saturday afternoon to play Triton. Face-off for that game is at 2 p.m.