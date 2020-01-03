Plan submitted for West Water St. site

Jan 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 3, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — A plan has been filed with the Building Department to construct a 20-unit, mid-rise apartment building at 33 West Water St.

Presently on the site is a building that has in recent years been used as a house of worship. The property is located in the business zone and is approximately 650 feet from the commuter rail station.

The applicant is listed as Hearthstone Development, LLC with an address in Somerville, Mass. The entity is listed as the “prospective purchaser” of the property.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for Jan. 8 before the Zoning Board of Appeals. The applicant will be seeking a Special Permit and Site Plan Approval under Section 190-32 of the Wakefield Zoning Bylaw.

The lot size is listed as 9,880 square feet. The total ground floor building area is 8,118 square feet

The proposed five-story building would include 20 two-bedroom units including two penthouse units. Each unit would be approximately 1,080 square feet. Off street parking for 20 cars is provided in a ground floor parking area.

The proposed building height would be 47 feet at the street frontage and 58 feet including the recessed penthouse.

Included in the application are four pages of civil engineering plans for the site, a plot plan and a sheet showing existing conditions. There are four pages of architectural drawings and artists renderings showing different views of the proposed building.