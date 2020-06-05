Planning for the town’s re-opening

Jun 5, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 5, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The town is in the process of working out ways to re-open town buildings after nearly a three-month shutdown. The Town Council last week received updates from various town officials on the status of re-opening town offices and local businesses.

Emergency Management Director Tom Walsh said that efforts are now underway to get the Town Hall open to the public again. Plexiglass barriers and some reconfiguration is being implemented along with signage. When the building is re-opened, the hours will intitially be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A greeter will record who enters the building. The second floor will remain closed to the public except for the Health Department, Walsh said.

Walsh said that re-opening the library is likely still several months away. Because of the amount of touch involved with using public computers, etc., all kinds of protective measures would have to be set up, Walsh said.

Walsh said that the same applies to the Senior Center and to youth programs at the Civic Center. Rental offices at the Civic Center will likely open sooner, he said. The Public Safety Building will continue its current level of access.

Walsh stressed a declared state of emergency is still in effect and any changes have to go through the Health Department.

Health Director Ruth Clay noted that most decisions are not local, as municipalities need to follow the governor’s guidelines.

She said that there had been a total of 293 confirmed cases of COVID in Wakefield as of Thursday, May 28.

Clay also updated the Town Council on the spending by the Health Department on COVID-related matters. She said that the $100,000 in emergency funds that the Wakefield-Melrose health district had received was spent on additional hours for the Public Health Nurse and public school nurses doing case management and contact tracing. Money was also spent on quarantine rooms at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel and purchasing and distributing over 65,000 masks.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio said that the town has spent a total of $300,000 to $400,000 related to COVID-19, most of which he expects to get back from FEMA and the CARES Act.

In response to questions from Town Council members, Clay said that people can engage in passive recreation in parks as long as they are six feet apart or wear masks. It was agreed that the dog park will remain closed until at least Phase 2 of the re-opening.

Town Councilor Peter May expressed concern about local restaurants in particular. He voiced support for a suggestion earlier in the meeting from local resident Eric Bertrand to shut down Main Street at certain times to allow restaurants to expand outside seating.

“We need to do something to help them,” May said. “Most people are smart enough after 10 weeks to social distance.”

Councilor Edward Dombroski agreed, noting that even at a 50 percent seating capacity, most restaurants would not be viable.

Maio said as soon as guidance is received from the state regarding restaurants, the town will be ready to help facilitate anything it can do to help. He noted that one issue is liquor service outdoors, which would require Town Council approval.

Councilor Paul DiNocco suggested giving up parking spaces immediately in front of restaurants to give them more room for outdoor seating.