Plans unveiled for troubled Mansion Road property

Dec 23, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 23, 2019 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — A long-vacant West Side property that has for years been a thorn in the side of neighbors and local police has a new owner and change for the better appears to be in sight. At its December meeting, the Zoning Board of Appeals gave its blessing to plans to raze the old Winship property at 10 Mansion Rd. and construct two single-family homes.

Attorney Brian McGrail represented JCG Investments, LLC in its request for a variance that would allow his client, James Gattuso, to proceed with his plans. McGrail did note however, that the Historical Commission has invoked a six-month demolition delay, retroactive to last September.

McGrail noted that the “Winship Mansion” has had a “storied history in town.” The once grand mansion had a gigantic front yard that went all the way dow to Jordan Avenue, McGrail recalled. But over the years, the owners subdivided the property in phases, selling off the surrounding land for single family homes. As a result, the mansion was left on a small plot of land and looked out of place in the neighborhood.

The owners vacated the property and for the last 10 years, the mansion has been in “deplorable, unsightly and unsafe condition,” McGrail said. Over that time, it has been violated by trespassers, especially youths, who trashed the interior and exterior of the home and stole anything of value, including scrap metals. The mansion became “a destination spot” for youth parties and has been the subject of hundreds of police responses over the years, placing public safety personnel and neighbors in an unsafe situation. For years, McGrail said, the town tried to get some control of the situation and get the owners to pay attention to the property. Finally, the bank that took the property over was able to sell it to McGrail’s client.

McGrail said that the neighbors live in fear of a devastating fire or injury on the property as well as the drug and alcohol use on the site.

Subdividing the property into two lots will also require action by the Planning Board, McGrail said, but only Lot A (28,740 square feet) would need a variance from the ZBA for frontage. Lot B (20,927 square feet) meets all zoning requirements as is.

McGrail said that he and his client have heard from numerous individuals with ideas for the property, but the consensus was that the building is not salvageable and would cost millions to restore. McGrail submitted photos to the board showing the condition of the home, inside and out. There have been animals living in the attic, he said, and there are major structural issues. The owner brought in a salvage company, which confirmed that nothing in the structure could be salvaged.

Several neighbors and abutters testified at the hearing and confirmed the history of problems on property. All were strongly in favor of the developer’s plans to raze the current structure and build two single-family homes. The Board of Appeals unanimously granted the requested variance for frontage and lot width for Lot A.