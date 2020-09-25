Police charge Methuen man in local bank robbery

NORTH READING — Chief Michael Murphy reports that the North Reading Police Department has charged a man who allegedly robbed a local bank in August.

Nicholas O’Neil, 37, of Methuen, was charged with unarmed robbery.

According to North Reading police, on Tuesday, August 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m., North Reading police responded to Citizens Bank, 80 Main St., for a report of a bank robbery. Through a subsequent investigation, police determined that a suspect, later identified as O’Neil, allegedly entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. No weapon was shown and he was given an undetermined amount of cash.

Police obtained a warrant for O’Neil’s arrest on Monday, September 21. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, September 22 by the Tewksbury Police Department on an unrelated charge, in addition to the North Reading warrant.

O’Neil was being held at the Tewksbury Police Department Tuesday night and was set to be arraigned on charges against him made by the Tewksbury police at Lowell District Court Wednesday morning, September 23.

O’Neil will be arraigned in Woburn District Court on a later date on the North Reading bank robbery charges.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.