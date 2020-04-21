Police sponsor coloring contest

Apr 21, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 21, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Kids, please grab your crayons, colored pencils, markers, or whatever else you might have.

The Wakefield Police Department is holding a coloring contest for the children of Wakefield, with the winner receiving a parade of cruisers past their residence. This should be a fun activity and hopefully give parents/guardians an extra “tool in the toolbox” to keep the kids busy for a few hours.

Go to www.wakefieldpd.org where we have attached several police-related coloring pages (courtesy of the website supercoloring.com). Your child may color as many as they like from this group, as many times as they like, and then choose their favorite one for final submission. All entries will be due by April 27.

Chief Skory will assemble a review committee consisting of officers that have a strong coloring background to help select the finalists and from there he will select the winner.

Entries may be sent by mail to:

Wakefield Police Department, 1 Union Street, Wakefield, MA 01880. Attn: Contest

Or they may be sent via email by scan (or photo if necessary) to contest@wakefieldpd.org.

Please list your child’s name, age, address, and parent/guardian contact number either in the email or on the back of the coloring page.

Thank you and good luck.