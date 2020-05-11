Positive tests close Whole Foods in Lynnfield

May 11, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 11, 2020 edition.

LYNNFIELD — The Whole Foods Market at the MarketStreet outdoor lifestyle center was closed over the weekend because several workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Multiple “team members” have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but the company did not give an exact number.

A spokesperson said the store would reopen “in the coming days,” possibly by tomorrow. When Wakefield’s Farmland grocery store had to close on Wednesday, April 1, because one of its employees tested positive for the virus, it reopened following a deep cleaning the next day.

The spokesperson continued, “We have been performing daily enhanced sanitation measures, have had multiple professional deep cleanings and disinfections throughout the facility, and are following the guidance of health and food safety authorities. However, out of an abundance of caution, and to prioritize the safety of our Team Members, we have decided to temporarily close the store to further evaluate.

“We are supporting our Team Members who have been diagnosed and are in quarantine. Additionally, we are paying all Team Members who are missing shifts due to the closure.

“We apologize for any convenience…Our nearby locations remain open,” the spokesperson continued.

The spokesperson added that Whole Foods will continue to do its best to help contain the spread of COVID-19 by taking social distancing and crowd control measures, has installed plexiglass barriers at check out areas and is requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in Whole Foods stores and facilities.

Lynnfield officials said in a statement, “It is not unusual for essential businesses that have remained open and continue to serve the public directly during this pandemic to experience positive COVID-19 test results for employees.

“The Lynnfield Health Department, in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Health, continues to monitor and investigate positive cases at Whole Foods and throughout the Town.”

At last count, there were 77,793 confirmed cases of the highly contagious coronavirus across Massachusetts.