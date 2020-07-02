Praise aplenty for Coach Perry Pappas

Jul 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 2, 2020 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — For Perry Pappas, it all pays off when he sees Wakefield Memorial High School alumni training together in the summer.

“It’s so great see that the bond that was created between them as high school teammates is still strong,” said Pappas. “I take pride in seeing those who have gone through the program together want to stay connected.”

Pappas was recently named the 2019-20 MIAA boys’ cross country Coach of the Year.

The MIAA bases their COY selections on excellence of character, impact upon students and community, and coaching credentials. It typically means that coaches need to build a proven, successful program over multiple years before they can be considered. Pappas and the Warriors won back-to-back boys’ cross country state championships in 2016 and 2017 and this year’s edition won their fourth consecutive Middlesex League Freedom Division title. There’s no questioning the credentials, but where Pappas really stands out is his dedication.

“He is one of the hardest working and most dedicated coaches we have at Wakefield HS,” said athletic director Brendan Kent.

“I firmly believe that a big part of our success has been because of his dedication and the way he is able to have every athlete buy into the program’s philosophy,” said Wakefield indoor and outdoor track and field head coach Ruben Reinoso.

“He is one of the most dedicated coaches I know,” said girls’ cross country and outdoor track head coach Karen Barrett. “It is an honor to work with him everyday. Nobody deserved this more.”

“Coach Pappas is dedicated to his team more than anyone could imagine,” said recent graduate and cross country/track star Matt Roberto. “He gave up his own time to support us at races that weren’t even part of the school schedule just because we wanted to race. Even if it meant going all the way to New York City for a cross country race.”

For Pappas, that dedication is empowered by multiple people, from his fellow coaches to the student athletes who make him proud, often starting as completely inexperienced cross country athletes before turning into committed teammates, leaders and friends who keep pushing each other to be their best even when they go their separate ways.

“I am so fortunate to have Ruben Reinoso and Karen Barrett as well as the other track coaches, so many supportive parents, and Brendan Kent among the people who make coaching at Wakefield Memorial High School so enjoyable,” said Pappas. “Having that support and of course our incredible athletes, definitely makes it possible to stay motivated every day.”

For someone so committed to seeing their student athletes reach their full potential, motivation is essential. It’s what drives the coach, who started in Wakefield as an assistant in 2009, to be there for every single student athlete.

“While he is very passionate, a great mentor and knowledgeable coach, what sets Perry apart is his deep investment in each athlete he coaches,” said Reinoso. “The athletes trust him so much because he genuinely cares and they know that he will always be there for them.”

That’s why parents are so shocked at track and cross country banquets when Pappas speaks about each student athlete and how they have improved from freshman to senior year. He keeps detailed records of their progress, whether it’s a workout in practice or an official time from a state meet.

When the MIAA talks about excellence of character it’s easy to envision someone like Perry Pappas. Athletic success is only part of the equation for a Coach of the Year. The other part is about leadership and how to support a student off the track.

“Perry embodies the values of respect and effort,” said Kent. “In terms of respect, he treats everyone of his students like they are his own kids and in terms of effort, Perry goes above and beyond for every single student he coaches. Not only does he develop his students into tremendous athletes, he also helps develop them into tremendous people.”

Pappas, who has spent 14 years teaching in Wakefield first at the Dolbeare School and now at the Galvin Middle School, works hard to connect with college coaches to help his student athletes find scholarships and best fits for after high school.

“He has taught me self discipline and confidence that impacted my decision to go into the military,” said Roberto who recently reported to Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina for Basic Training. Roberto is training to be in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and hoping to study Fire Science. “I was honored to have been a part of his team. He helped everyone be the best we could be even when we didn’t believe we could do it. I know that even though I have graduated, I will always be able to count on him for advice and support. He is a great coach and friend.”

And that’s the point for Pappas, who consistently takes time out of his schedule to see former Warriors compete in college meets. It’s all part of the culture – the program. He believes these individual awards are about the team. But to have team success you need coaches who embody dedication, character and support.

It’s a lot of work to create this culture, but when it pays off, when you see Wakefield alum continuing to build lifelong bonds, that’s all the motivation Perry Pappas needs to keep going.