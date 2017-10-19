‘Principles of Islam’ at Methodist church Saturday

Oct 19, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 20, 2017 edition

MELROSE — The United Methodist Women of the First United Church of Melrose, 645 Main St. will host a presentation on “The Principles of Islam” on Saturday, October 21 at 1:30 p.m. There will be a Powerpoint presentation followed by a panel participating in a question and answer session. The session will be moderated by Asima Silva, the co-founder of EnjoinGood.org, an organization that works with local religious and educational institutions to build bridges of understanding and appreciation between communities of faith.