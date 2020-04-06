Protect essential personnel and your neighbors

Apr 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 6, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Municipal solid waste/recycling collection, hauling, and processing are among the essential businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect service staff, it is critical that residents’ protective masks and gloves be properly bagged before they are placed in trash bins.

JRM, Wakefield’s trash and recycling hauler, is reporting that loose personal protective equipment (PPE) are blowing onto roadways and yards. When PPE are unbagged, their staff also face exposure to potential contamination as they empty trash bins into their trucks.

Please place all gloves and masks in a bag before disposing of them. JRM and service staff throughout Wakefield thank you for your support.