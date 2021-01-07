Ralph P. DeCecca, 92

WAKEFIELD — Ralph P. “Brud” DeCecca, 92, of Wakefield, died Sunday, Dec., 27, 2020 at the Winchester Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Wakefield on Nov. 17, 1928, he was the son of the late Ralph and Annie (Leach) DeCecca. Ralph was a graduate of Wakefield Public Schools, Class of 1947.

He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Whitney) DeCecca, with whom he shared 66 wonderful years of marriage. He was the devoted father of James DeCecca, Marie Paiva, Annette Duffy, Darlene Krawczyk, Cheryl Flynn and the late Michael DeCecca. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his two grandsons, John Joseph Flynn and Joseph Andrew Flynn and his sister Elizabeth Preston.

Brud proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict.

Ralph began his career in construction at the age of 13 on Cape Cod as a water boy. He then became a member of Local 4 Equipment Operators Union. After retiring from Local 4, Ralph became the Highway Supervisor for the Town of Wakefield DPW for 17 years. Ralph was also on the Board of Public Works and was involved in many community projects in his younger years. He was the past president of the Crystal Community Club in Wakefield and a lifelong member.

Ralph was instrumental in helping to start the recycling program in Wakefield in the 1970s, beginning with the paper drives.

After retiring, Brud and Barb lived in New Hampshire, Florida and Methuen. In their later years, they moved back to the family home they built in 1952 in Wakefield.

Ralph’s many hobbies involved building beautiful stone walls wherever they lived. He also taught his children the love of animals by providing a menagerie of pets such as horses, sheep, ducks, geese, rabbits, dogs, cats, etc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph’s name to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867.