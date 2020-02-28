Rami J. Wanis, 51

Feb 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 28, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Rami J. Wanis, 51, of Wakefield died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Damascus, Syria on February 18, 1969 he was the son of Haneneh (Shankhour) Wanis the late Jamil T. Wanis. Rami was raised and educated in Wakefield and attended Wakefield Memorial High School.

He is survived by his son, Steven Wanis of Wakefield; his wife, Marcianne (Czinege); and his three brothers, Iyman Wanis and his wife Carolyn, Iyad Wanis, and Tito Wanis all of Wakefield. He is also survived by niece Lyla Wanis of Wakefield and nephew Jimmy Wanis of Wakefield, and the Chankhour, Anjim, and Boghos families.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday from 9-11a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.