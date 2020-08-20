Red Wings capture 2020 NRLL Minors championship

Published August 20, 2020

THE RED WINGS are 2020 NRLL Minor League champs. Pictured in the front row from left to right is Dylan DiCarlo, Owen Quinn, Tim Quinn, Bryce Sharp, Connor Leahy, Christopher Bouchie and Brady Cioffi. In the back row from left is coach Matt Colarusso, coach Dave Leahy, Cole Verdonck, Ryan DiCarlo, Cooper Callahan, Taygen Colarusso, Jacob Deuterio, Colin Crissey, Blake Dudley and coach Matt DiCarlo. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH READING — In a season unlike any other in recent North Reading Little League memory, the minors division wrapped up their six-week, 15-game season with one of it’s most thrilling title games ever played.

It really was an entire summer of exciting baseball during this pandemic-shortened year. The six teams that comprised the minors division (9-10 years old), were very evenly matched and that led to some exciting baseball on the diamond.

The Red Wings entered the playoffs as the number one seed and met the upstart Scrappers in the first round. The Scrappers, who got off to a slower start at the beginning of the season, had found themselves as of late and were one of the most consistent teams down the stretch. Led by the superb pitching of Brendan Nelson, the Scrappers gave the Red Wings all they wanted in the quarterfinal round. Nelson threw a complete game giving up only three runs. The Scrappers offense was led by Jacoby Trufant who was 2 for 3 including a towering home run in the top of the 5th to make the score 3-1 and provide hope for his team.

Nelson was backed all game with some stellar defense behind him. Plays made by Jack Dhimitri, Nathan Downey, Frank Pellegrino and most notably Carter Callanan kept the Scrappers close. In the end, the Red Wings proved to be too tough to overtake. Not to be outdone by his counterpart, Taygen Colarusso was equally as strong on the mound for the Red Wings earning the victory by allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out five and walking only one.

Tim Quinn and Ryan DiCarlo added to the Red Wings near masterpiece with strong performances of their own. Tim Quinn, Owen Quinn (RBI), Connor Leahy and Cole Verdonck (RBI) led the offense for the Red Wings with a hit apiece. Bryce Sharp also added an RBI in the win.

Next up for the Red Wings were the hungry Lug Nuts in the semifinals. Mikey Corvino took the mound for the Lug Nuts and provided three solid innings of work, mixing up pitches with his trademark change-up and keeping the Red Wings off-balance.

The Red Wings were finally able to send some baserunners across home plate in the third inning paced by Ryan DiCarlo and Cole Verdonck’ s RBI hits. Dylan DiCarlo also added an RBI on a fielder’s choice. The Lug Nuts were able to score a couple of runs late in the contest on RBI hits by Linus Pearsall and Cam Beckwith scoring Harry Wells and Andrew Beckwith but it was too little too late.

Colarusso had another fine showing on the mound for the Red Wings going three innings giving up zero runs on zero hits, striking out five and walking only one. Ryan DiCarlo and Connor Leahy each pitched a solid inning of relief to eliminate the Lug Nuts.

The stage was set, and tensions were high entering the 2020 NRLL Minors championship game. The RedWings would host the 4th-seeded Iron Birds who had clawed their way through the playoffs, eliminating the 3rd seeded Bulls in round one and taking down the 2nd seed Storm in round two.

Those that came to see the game were treated to one of the best-ever NRLL minor league championship games. Many probably wondered if they were watching 9-10-year old’s or a Babe Ruth game. North Reading Little League pulled out all the stops, with introductions of both teams and their players followed by a banner performance of our National Anthem sung by Theresa Colarusso. There was a lot of energy following the pregame ceremonies and the teams were ready to battle.

This one came down to an epic pitching duel between Vincent Pagliuca of the Iron Birds and Ryan DiCarlo of the Red Wings. The Iron Birds jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st. Damon Pagliuca started things off with a two-strike base hit and promptly stole second base. He would later score on an RBI base hit by his brother Vincent.

From there, it was the arm of Pagliuca (10 strikeouts) and the defense behind him. Stellar plays in the field were made by the Iron Birds’ Lucas Cabral, Damian Pagliuca, Anthony DiBella and Sebastian Garvin – who fired a missile to third base to cut down a would-be RedWings base stealer.

Angelo Marifiote and Amon Khalil added hits for the Iron Birds. Vincent had thrown 4.1 innings of no-hit shut out ball.

The Red Wings had a total of one baserunner leading up to the bottom of the 5th. Not to be outdone by Pagliuca, DiCarlo shook off the early run allowed and dominated over the next five innings, striking out nine. Equally as impressive in the field, first basemen Tim Quinn of the Red Wings made two incredible defensive plays taking would-be hits away from the Iron Birds. Connor Leahy added two putouts and Dylan DiCarlo added an unassisted double-play.

Just as things looked too big to overcome for the Red Wings, Tim Quinn battled his way to a one out base hit to get things going for the Red Wings . He stole second and third and would come into score the tying run on a fielders choice by Ryan DiCarlo. At the end of regulation, the game was tied 1-1.

After DiCarlo shut down the Iron Birds again in the top of the 6th, the Red Wings managed to push the winning run across in the bottom of the 6th. Great at-bats by Connor Leahy, Cole Verdonck and Taygen Colarusso loaded the bases with nobody out. Owen Quinn lined a ball to shortstop where Pagliuca made a magnificent catch and nearly doubled the runner off third base. Bryce Sharp ended the game and captured the championship for the Red Wings with a patient nine-pitch walk to push the winning run across home plate. After finishing the season 11-2-2, the Red Wings could finally celebrate clinching the 2020 championship.

“Hate to see anyone lose that game,” commented Red Wings coach Matt Colarusso. “Vinnie and Ryan were just locked in tonight. Unhittable. The plays made in the field by both teams, you just don’t see that from kids this age. Great kids on both these teams as well. Really just so happy that it bounced our way at the end but anyone who participated in this game has to walk away with their chin up.”

Much appreciation to the NRLL board, volunteers, players, coaches, directors and most of all parents for making this season happen with all the obstacles that stood in the way. Parents put a lot of trust in the league and their coaches to keep the kids safe. In the end, the kids got exactly what they needed. To be kids and a sense of normalcy. Those who came out and participated got more than just baseball out of it. It was truly a great season.