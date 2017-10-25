Regina M. Palmer, 78

Oct 25, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 25, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — Regina M. “Gina” Palmer, 78, of Wakefield, formerly of Woburn, died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Woburn on June 23, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Roy and Mary (Gentile) Croft.

Gina was the beloved wife of the late John W. “Jack” Palmer. She was the loving mother of Mia Palmer and her husband Keith of Wakefield, Michael Palmer and his wife Joanne of Pennsicola, Florida, Lupe Degnan and her husband Bob of Greenville, and her beloved dog, Big Papi. She was the adoring “Amah” of Jackie, Joel, Elisabeth, and Kaileigh; and great grandmother of Serenity. Gina is also survived by her sister of Carol Casella and her husband Tom of Baldwinville.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the mass beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be private.