Register now for WYSA learn to skate

Oct 7, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 7, 2020

Registration is now open for the Wakefield Youth Skating Association’s Learn to Skate and Play clinic. The clinic provides children with an introduction to the sport of ice skating, with an option to learn and experience the basics of ice hockey. Classes are held Sundays beginning November 29 through March 14. To register or for more information, visit wakefieldyouthhockey.com/clinics or email wakefieldyouthhockey@gmail.com.