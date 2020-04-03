Remember the Emergency Fund

Apr 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 3, 2020 edition.

Most of the following information comes from the town’s website.

Times are exceptionally hard for some Wakefield residents. If you are in such a situation, consider applying for Wakefield’s Emergency Fund. The goal of the fund is to offer one-time aid that helps an individual or family get back on its feet. By paying a portion of rent or clearing an overdue utility bill, families avoid getting into a debt spiral that can result in utility shutoffs, eviction, and homelessness.

Applicants must be residents of Wakefield, but beyond that, the fund administrator has discretion to determine the applicant’s need and the level of assistance. This allows the Town to provide financial help to residents in situations that may fall outside the normal parameters for receiving government aid and, in many cases, to deliver the aid more speedily than other agencies. The fund will not give money directly to recipients but instead will make payments on their behalf for rent, utilities, or other needs.

The Emergency Fund is administered by the Town Administrator’s office to help Wakefield residents in times of need. The fund will be flexible to meet the diverse needs of individual situations. Assistance could range from gift cards for families who lost their possessions in a fire, groceries for those who lose power, or assisting with funeral service costs.

The fund administrator can also makes referrals to other agencies, such as local food pantries, the local housing authority, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Council on Aging. The hope is that the Emergency Fund will be funded entirely by donations. The fund’s initial donation was from Tonno’s of Wakefield, who donated $13,000.

Completed application forms should be submitted to the Town Adminstrator’s office at sdalton@wakefield.ma.us. They can be found on the town’s website. If you don’t have access to a computer, call the Town Administrator’s office at 781-246-6390 for information on how to get a form. Office professionals will either take your call or return it promptly.

Photo ID and proof of residence are required. Applicants should complete this form detailing income, expenses, and debt. The fund administrator often holds an interview as well, to determine the applicant’s greatest need and possible other sources of help. All information is confidential and remains within the Town Administrator’s office; however, applicants may sign a release allowing the fund administrator to contact other agencies directly on the resident’s behalf.