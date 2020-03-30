Reminder: Practice social distancing on sports fields

Mar 30, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 30, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Administrators at Wakefield Memorial High School would like to remind students and residents to practice social distancing during this time.

There have been reports of large gatherings at the Shaun F. Beasley Track and Field.

Social distancing is about deliberately increasing the physical space between others to avoid spreading illness.

The state of Massachusetts has also discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people.

Wakefield Memorial High School is not closing the track and field, but encouraging all to be conscious of this issue.

In a March 19 directive, Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio said, “To encourage proper social distancing and ensure the safety of our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, all courts, ball fields and playground equipment within Wakefield’s schools and parks will be closed until our public health officials have deemed it safe to reopen them. This will also apply to Main Street’s dog park.

“‘We understand how important it is to get fresh air and exercise, but we need to put safety first. We cannot disinfect playground equipment and other structures regularly,” noted Maio. ‘We’ve also been advised by health officials that at least six feet of distance is necessary to avoid spreading the virus. It’s hard to maintain that space during a basketball game or on swings.’

“Signs will be posted at each park. Those with gates will be temporarily locked and structures in parks that do not have gates will be wrapped with caution tape.

“Health officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide guidance as necessary. If residents have any questions or concerns about Wakefield’s response to COVID-19, feel free to contact our Health Department at 781.246.6375. Stay up to date on local Wakefield response at www.wakefield.ma.us/covid-updates.”

Over the weekend, Town Council Chairman Ed Dombroski posted a message on Facebook saying that people should keep a good distance away from each other while walking around Lake Quannapowitt, which during a few nice days last week attracted huge crowds. In order to make sure they are practicing proper social distancing by staying away from large gatherings, Dombroski suggested residents walk around their neighborhoods instead.