Reviewing the stats for the LHS field hockey team

Nov 18, 2020 by jkeating624

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

ANNA KAMINSKI had five goals and two assists this season. (Dan Pawlowski File Photo)

LYNNFIELD — In her first season as the head coach of the Lynnfield High field hockey team, Samantha Pindara’s squad finished at 4-4-2 overall. With 10 total points, the Pioneers ended up in third place in the Cape Ann League Kinney division behind Newburyport (16 points) and North Reading (12 points).

Senior forward Madison Murphy led the team in points with 12 as the co-captain had seven goals and five assists. Alyssa Calvani and Anna Kaminski were both tied for second with seven as each player had five goals and two assists. Kaminski is a junior midfielder while Calvani is a junior forward.

Senior forward Bella Scala came in fourth with five points as she had five goals and no assists.

BELLA SCALA scored five goals for the Pioneers this season. (Dan Pawlowski File Photo)

In net, Ava O’Brien went 4-4-2. The senior goalie gave up 18 goals and had a save percentage of .830. Last fall, the senior co-captain went 16-5 in net as she also had an .830 save percentage as she was named to the 2019 Cape Ann League second team All-Stars.

Due to too many schools being in the “red” area because of the COVID-19 crisis, the CAL will not have a league tournament like they planned to do at the start of the season.

“As far as having a postseason in the league, myself as well as the team, are grateful we got all 10 of our games in,” said Pindara. “Playoffs would have been nice, but we are appreciative of the season we had.”

Next week, the CAL coaches are planning on meeting to decide the league All-Star team.