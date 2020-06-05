Richard B. Pratt, 96

Jun 5, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 5, 2020 edition.

NORTH ANDOVER — Richard B. Pratt, 96, of North Andover, formerly of Wakefield, died May 28, 2020 at Edgewood Retirement Community. The son of the late Ernest Francis Pratt and Grace Edna (Rich) Pratt, Mr. Pratt grew up in Peabody on Gardner Street and attended the Peabody Public Schools.

Mr. Pratt was eleventh generation in direct descent from John Pratt who arrived in the Bay Colony ca. 1634. His ancestors served in the North Reading Militia and Minute Man Companies at Concord on April 19, 1775.

Patriotic throughout his life, Richard was honored to serve his country during World War II, initially as an aircraft mechanic for Sikorski sea planes or “flying boats” at LaGuardia Airport in New York, then as a Private First Class in the United States Army Air Corps, training as a decoder at Scott Field, Illinois, and finally serving post-war in Japan.

Mr. Pratt had a 40-year career at the United States Shoe Machinery Corporation in Beverly, retiring in 1987.

Mr. Pratt was married to the late Helen Mary (Glasle) Pratt. He was the brother of the late Frances (Pratt) Wessell; loving uncle of Marcia Oinonen of Hancock, Maine and Norman Wessell of River Ranch, Fla. Mr. Pratt also leaves behind his long-time friend, Wanda LeBlanc of Cape Neddick, Maine.

Richard and Helen were nature lovers and dedicated environmentalists. They also enjoyed many years of travel together. Richard was a man of great faith; he and Helen were active parishioners with the First Parish Congregational Church of Wakefield. Mr. Pratt was also a member of the Golden Rule Lodge of Masons. He was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Aleppo Shrine.

Richard was a positive force in many people’s lives, always courteous, genteel and generous.

He had a passion for nature, history and the environment. He knew every plant in his vast garden and every bird that visited it. He was an avid volunteer with Essex County Greenbelt Association.

Burial will be private at the family grave in Greenlawn Cemetery, Salem, Mass.

