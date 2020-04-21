Richard C. Wilder, 72

Apr 21, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 21, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Richard C. “Dickie” Wilder, 72, of Wakefield died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Melrose.

Dickie was born in Melrose on March 4, 1948 and was the beloved son of the late Theodore and Helen (Flanagan) Wilder. He was the loving brother of Kenneth Wilder and his wife Patti of Strafford, N.H., Paul Wilder of Wakefield and Diane Richardson and her husband Glen of West Peabody. He was the uncle of Alicia Parks and her husband Michael of Lynnfield, Paul Richardson and his wife Andrea of Virginia Beach, Va., and Darci Wilder of Strafford, N.H.

Dickie was a lifelong Wakefield resident and a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1966. He worked for Warren Brothers of Saugus for many years. Dickie enjoyed his summers at Bow Lake in N.H. where he spent many summers water skiing and boating. He was a member of the Wakefield Lodge of Elks and the Salem Moose Club. He also loved having a fast car.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.