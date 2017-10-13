Richard Dennis

Oct 13, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 13, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Richard “Dick” Dennis of Wakefield, son of the late Irene Dennis, passed away holding the hand of his wife of 53 years and listening to Johnny Mathis on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

Dick was an avid athlete in football, track and field, gymnastics and softball. He loved being with his friends on Saturday night playing darts.

Dick worked for Allied Moving as a truck driver and office manager for 48 years. After he retired he worked for Auto Parts International.

He was the loving husband of Joan (Seward) Dennis. He was the father of Clifton Dennis and Christopher Dennis and his wife Sabrina. He was the grandfather of Dylan, Isabella and Christopher. He was loved by many nephews and nieces including Patty Gray and Michele McPhee, who were always there for him as he fought his battle with cancer and loved him dearly. He has a sister Clare Catalano and a sister Doris Mas.

There will be a celebration of his life on November 12 at the Crystal Community Club in Wakefield from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for all his friends and family.