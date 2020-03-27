Richard Elliott Sr., 94

Mar 27, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 27, 2020 edition.

BEDFORD — Richard F. Elliott Sr., 94, of Bedford, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Pine Knoll Nursing Center in Lexington.

Born in Wakefield on September 17, 1925 he was the son of the late Mabel (Bellows) Elliott.

Mr. Elliott was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1941. He also had attended Suffolk Law School.

Mr. Elliott was a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Army. He was a member of the North Reading Masonic Lodge. He had worked as a realtor and was a past member of the Massachusetts Realtors Association and was also a retired member of the Screen Actors Guild.

Mr. Elliott was well known throughout Boston for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin; he was often seen posing for pictures in the Faneuil Hall area and enjoyed answering questions about Ben Franklin, never being stumped by a single one.

He was the beloved husband of Muriel F. (Sylvester). He was the loving father to three sons: Donald R. Elliott of Middleton, Kenneth R. Elliott of Gloucester, and Richard F. Elliott Jr. of Bedford. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jamie, Jason, Rachael and Timothy; as well as nine great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings: Dorothy Darcy and Carl, Carlton, Irving, and Esther Elliott.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.