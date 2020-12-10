Richard R. Sprowl, 69

Dec 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 10, 2020 edition.

LOWELL — Richard R. Sprowl, resident of Lowell, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. He was 69.

Born in Lynn on September 6, 1951, Richard is one of three children of the late Richard A. and Hope (Wade) Sprowl. He grew up in Wakefield, attending Wakefield High School. Richard joined the United States Army on December 30, 1970 serving during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged on August 3, 1972.

After his time in the service, Richard went to work as a journeyman lineman for Boston Edison and then for IBEW Local# 104 from where he retired in 2013. He loved his work as a lineman.

He married his high school sweetheart with whom he shared 34 years together.

Richard was a kind man with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Time spent on the Maine coast in Ogunquit and Wells with Karen was something he always looked forward to.

A car man who liked all cars, his favorites were his Cadillacs of which he owned many throughout his life. He also enjoyed spending time in the gym, working out some and socializing a lot. He was proud to have successfully competed in a few bench press competitions.

Richard’s warmth, kindness, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.

Richard was the beloved husband of Karen (Amazeen) Sprowl. Loving brother of Lynda LeMar-Ivey and her late husband Dan of Nokomis, FL, Janet Ronan and her husband Tom of Chester, NH, and the late Joyce Corbett. Cherished brother-in-law of Cheryl Brissette and her husband David of Walden, NY, Frank Amazeen and his wife Pamela of West Hartford, CT, and Ted Amazeen and his wife Joyce of Wilmington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the public health crisis, all services for Richard will be private.

Gifts in memory of Richard may be made to The Pine Street Inn, attn: Development Office, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA. 02118.

To leave a message of love and support for the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com