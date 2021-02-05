Rob Fossett, 43

Feb 5, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 5, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Rob Fossett, husband, father, son and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 43.

He was born in Malden on November 14, 1977 and was the son of Karen (DiBlasi) Fossett and the late Robert W. Fossett Jr.

Rob will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend Nicole (Giannetto) Fossett, and their precious children, Leah and Robbie, his sister Tamara (Fossett) Lewis, his nephews Steven, Matthew and Dominic Lewis and niece Kayla Lewis of Peabody. He is also survived by his Aunt Marlene and numerous extended family and dear friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, February 8 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday, February 9 at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, interment will be private.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending the visitation will be required to wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Just A Little Help Burial Funds PO Box 262 Revere, MA 02151 and Gavin Foundation Development Department 675 East 4th Street, PO Box E-15, South Boston, MA 02127.