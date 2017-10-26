Robert C. Cutter Jr., 82

Published in the October 26, 2017 edition.

LEWISTON, Maine — Robert C. Cutter Jr., 82, fondly known as “Cutter”, died October 18, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by his family. He was born in Nashua New Hampshire on August 9, 1935 to Robert Charles Cutter Sr. and Eleanor (Gleason) Cutter.

“Cutter” earned his bachelor’s degree in Education from Keene Teachers College (Keene State). He was a Physics teacher at Lynnfield High School for 33 years. He was a Veteran member of The Good Samaritans Lodge in Reading, Waterford Fish and Game Club in Waterford, Maine, past board member of the Norway Country Club in Maine as well as 2014 Maine Senior Super Veteran’s Champion in Skeet Shooting.

He had a passion for teaching, coaching, and mentoring others. He could tell a great story that kept people entertained. He was a good neighbor to all and a volunteer in his community. He loved spending time in the woods and skeet shooting. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and having a good time with family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his grand dog, Amber.

“Cutter” was raised in Francestown, New Hampshire, lived in Reading, for 35 years and retired to Norway, Maine in 1997. “Cutter” is survived by his cherished wife Nancy Cutter (Burpee) to whom he was married for 57 years; his children, Lauren Cutter and husband Ernie Butilier of Orleans, Pamela Lydon and husband Chris of Marietta Georgia, Ellen Nemec and husband Drew of Wakefield; Grandchildren: Sara and Andrew Nemec and Jack Lydon. He was predeceased by his sister Judith Wright (Cutter).

Services will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris, ME. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.