Robert C. Harmon, 80

Oct 17, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 17, 2017 edition.

SAUGUS — Robert C. Harmon passed away on October 12, 2017.

Bob was dearly beloved by his wife of 56 years, Diane (O’Donnell) Harmon and children: Tree Lisa Harmon and partner Edward Gleason, Bob (Sonny) Harmon Jr. and wife Jeana Martin-Harmon, Leslie Sullivan and husband Bob Sullivan. Bob was also a proud grandfather to Samuel D. Cutlip. Bob was the son of Myron (Ted) Harmon and Edith (Campbell) Harmon, and is survived by two sisters, Ethelyn Harmon and Alice Bada Mosher. He is predeceased by brother Myron (Ted) Harmon Jr. and sister Edith Nason Sykes. Bob leaves behind many dear in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Robert Harmon was born in Arlington, on September 23, 1937. He attended Arlington Schools and later was a student at “The Actor’s Workshop” in Boston. That led to his appearances as Judas in “The Christus,” a passion play. He also worked with The Hovey Players, Poet’s Theater, and The Martha’s Vineyard Summer Theatre.

In 1959, he became “Dangerous Dan” and “Captain Gallant”, as well as other characters, at Pleasure Island, Wakefield. It was there he met Moe Howard of The Three Stooges; a camaraderie that lasted to Hollywood and back. He had wide ranging friendships, from Moe to Mayor Bloomberg of New York.

As an eighteen-year-old, he and a friend rode their horses from Medford to Lake Winnipesaukee and back. Anyone who knew that story was fascinated!

Bob was a very talented horseman, having many successes, especially at Boston Garden in 1957, when Arthur Godfrey awarded him and his three-year-old Arabian stallion, King Faisal, the trophy for “Best Pleasure Horse” in New England.

In the Saugus Rotary Club, Bob was a Paul Harris Fellow, “Man of the Year,” and secretary as well. He was also the first chairman of the Saugus Arts Council.

He loved Scrabble, his ‘55 T-Bird, his many pets, especially Nero, Cha Cha, and his filly, Jubilee Fanfare, Suffolk Downs and Saratoga, all kinds of music, H.P. Lovecraft, wine or a good martini, and restaurants (he wrote “Dining with Renzo,” reviews for a local newspaper.)

With many thanks to dear Dr. Reines, and much appreciation and fondness for the PACE team, for their many kindnesses and professional help.

Services have been held.