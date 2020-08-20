Robert C. Rasche, 61

Aug 20, 2020 by jkeating624

Talented and acclaimed maritime artist

Published August 20, 2020

BELLINGHAM, Mass. and WELLS, Maine – Robert “Bob” Carl Rasche, 61, of Bellingham, Mass. and Wells, Maine, was found deceased off his boat “Avalon” in Wells Harbor on Saturday, August 8, 2020. His cause of death remains undetermined.

Bob was born on July 1, 1959, in Beverly, Mass. He grew up in North Reading, Mass. and spent summers in Wells, Maine. As a boy he fished, swam, snorkeled and sailed off the coast of Wells every summer.

Bob’s talent as an artist was recognized at an early age. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1981 with BA in Fine Arts and went on to develop a career as an acclaimed maritime artist. His finished works hang in important private collections and have been displayed at leading galleries and shows in the Maritime Art community, including the Mystic Maritime Museum.

Bob is remembered as a gentle soul by all those who knew him. He looked for beauty in everything and sought to capture the spirit of life. Bob loved his family and constantly leaned into the mystery of the human experience. He looked for signs in nature, whether from hawks or shells; it was all significant. Bob understood the value of each moment and this was reflected in his art and how he lived his life.

Bob is survived by his wife Jan of Bellingham; his stepchildren, Andrew Ratcliffe and his wife Bethany of Quincy and Brit Ratcliffe of Bellingham, his son, Ben Rasche of Bangor, Maine, his daughter, Rebecca Podsiadlo of Arundel, Maine, and his grandchildren, Gabriel, Zuri, Emrys and Anya Podsiadlo.

He also leaves behind his siblings: his brother, Stephen Rasche of York, Maine and his two sisters, Robin Barnard and Kathryn Andrews, both of Wells, Maine, and numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws. He was the son-in-law of Kay and the late Fred Bauer of North Reading.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Margaret E. and Robert W. Rasche, both of Wells and formerly of North Reading; his son-in-law, Jacob Podsiadlo, and his granddaughter, Avalon Podsiadlo.

A family graveside service was held on August 14, 2020 at Ocean View Cemetery in Wells, Maine. Further information on Bob and his work can be found at www.robertrasche.com.

