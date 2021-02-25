Robert E. Hayes, 78

Feb 25, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 25, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Robert Edward Hayes, a longtime resident of Wakefield passed away on Monday, February 22, at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. He was 78 years old.

Born in Boston on January 22, 1943. Bob was raised in Everett and was the son of the late Philip E. and A. Helen (Smith) Hayes.

After graduating from Everett Vocational High School, Bob went on to the printing profession and was a pressman for 40 years. He was employed at Acme Printing in Wilmington for 25 years. The loss of one of his legs forced his early retirement in 1998.

He was a member of the United States Army National Guard from 1964 through 1970 receiving an honorable discharge.

Bob’s love of life and his sense of humor affected all he knew and if he could make you laugh, he was happy.

No challenge was too great for him. Bob had many interests. You could usually find him in his garage working on his latest project or anything that he could try and fix. Passionate about music, in his younger days, Bob played bass guitar in a rock and roll band. Also, building and flying radio control airplanes was especially enjoyable for Bob, as well as his great interest in motorcycles and most recently electric bicycles.

Bob found a love of sailing and was a member of the Quannapowitt Yacht Club for several years. Vacationing on Lovell Lake in Sanbornville, New Hampshire was especially fun for Bob and his family. Despite his many physical challenges, Bob never gave up and was always full of life.

Above all, Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family meant everything to him. His two beautiful granddaughters brought him so much happiness and joy. He was their Papa who always made them laugh and smile.

Preceded in death by his parents and his brother Peter J. Hayes. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Veronica M. (Leahy) Hayes, his three children Christopher R. Hayes and his wife Sherri of Wakefield, Brian P. Hayes and his wife Linda and their daughter Ashley Capo of Peabody, Elizabeth A. Hayes of Wakefield, and his two precious granddaughters Marissa L. Hayes and Adriana M. Hayes of Wakefield. Bob is also survived by his sisters Phyllis Hayes of Revere, Barbara Raso and her husband Joe of Tewksbury and Mary Williams and her husband Ted of Gloucester, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.