Robert E. South, 83

Oct 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 12, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Robert Edward South, 83, a longtime Wakefield resident, died October 3, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Salem, MA, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Carrie (Sinclair) South.

Bob served as a military policeman in Germany during the Cold War. After leaving the military, he worked most of his life as a manager in the fields of grocery and manufacturing.

An avid car owner, he enjoyed displaying his restorations and explaining how early cars worked.

He is survived by his two sons, Par South and Joel South and their families, and by his loving brother, Edward South, who took care of him in his later years.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes scattered at the Harmony Grove Memorial Garden in Salem. Because of COVID, no in-person services will be held at this time. Condolence only at andersonbryantfuneralhome.com.