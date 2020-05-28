Robert Maloney, 87

May 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 28, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Robert M. Maloney, 87, of Wakefield, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born in Malden on December 28, 1932 he was the son of the late Patrick and Alice (Forlot) Maloney.

Mr. Maloney was born and raised in Malden and was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, Class of 1950. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years during the Korean War. Upon returning home, Robert received his associate’s degree and went to work for Northeast Airlines and later Delta Airlines. In 1965, while working in Florida, he met his wife, Mary (Reilly) and the two married in 1967. Taking a promotion that would bring him to work at Logan Airport, Robert and Mary settled in Wakefield and raised their family. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and was also involved in Most Blessed Sacrament Parish and was a member of the Wakefield Elks. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed working at the Sagamore Golf Course pro-shop.

He was the beloved husband of Mary (Reilly) Maloney. He was the loving father of Patrick Maloney and Michael Maloney and his wife Kyle Ambrose, all of Wakefield. He was the cherished grandfather of Katherine, Patrick, and James. He was the brother of Patricia Maloney of North Reading, Betty Worth of Medford, and the late Mary, Joseph, Celia, Tom, Clare, James, and John.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.