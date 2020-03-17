Robert N. Brigante, 70

Mar 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — Robert Nicholas Brigante, 70, a longtime Wakefield resident died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Bear Mountain Nursing Home in Reading.

Born in Winthrop on July 24, 1949 he was the son of the late Augustus J. and Mildred (Fassano) Brigante.

Robert was raised and educated in Orient Heights in Boston and received his bachelor’s degree from Salem State University. He met his wife, Barbara (Rufo) on a blind date in 1968 and the two settled in Wakefield and raised their family. Together they enjoyed memorable trips to Hawaii, Paris and Rome.

Robert loved Boston sports, most especially the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins. He also loved music; since he was a bass player himself, he most enjoyed rock music. He was a longtime member of the Church of the Good Sheppard in Reading. Besides working in sales most of his life, Robert was the co-owner of Bella Cucina in Winchester from 1994-1999.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Rufo) Brigante, with whom he shared 48 wonderful years of marriage. He was the loving father of Robert P. Brigante and his wife Donna of Danvers and Rena Loveman of Los Angeles. He was the brother of Janice Iapicca and her husband Pasquale of Peabody and the late Joseph Brigante.

Private church services and burial were held. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.