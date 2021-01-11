Robert F. Falite, 71

Jan 11, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 11, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Robert F. “Bobby” Falite of Stoneham, age 71, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born in Everett on Oct. 21, 1949, beloved son of Salvatore F. and the late Jean R. (Jamieson) Falite. He graduated from Wakefield High School in 1967 and got a B.S. in Education at Boston State College in 1971. Bobby became an accomplished dance teacher and professional dancer in Boston and in New York theater.

Bobby spent several years pursuing his love for travel and the culinary arts around the world. Amongst his many accomplishments, he was educated at La Varenne Cooking School in Paris, at the Culinary Institute of America in Greystone; and also by the world-renowned chefs Ming Tsai, Julia Childs and Anne Willan. Bobby opened a Pan European Restaurant at Waterland Hotel in Holland as the personal chef of Baroness Von Tuyll Von Serooskerkan and Baroness DuBac Marquise De Van.

Upon his return to the United States, he exercised his entrepreneurial spirit in opening the Pasta Pasta restaurant in Wakefield and the Kent Street Kitchen Caterers in Newburyport. He continued to touch the lives of many people as a teacher of the culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu and The Cambridge School of Culinary Arts. During his full and vibrant life, he had a passion for fine arts and antiquities, loved going on vacations, and treasured the time spent with family. Bobby’s infectious smile, energy and compassion will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Bobby is survived by his father Salvatore F. Falite of Wakefield; his longtime partner Stephen J. Robitaille of Stoneham; his brothers Ronald J. Falite and wife Diane of Lynnfield, Raymond S. Falite and wife Rachel of Wakefield; and his sisters Ann Healey and husband Brian of Stoneham, and Jean Taylor and husband Mark of Saugus. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and seven grand-nieces and -nephews.

Bobby’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Thursday Jan. 14, at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Wednesday Jan. 13, from 4-7 p.m. Please note: COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those comfortable enough to attend will be required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to pay their respects and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.

Because of COVID restrictions, interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or https://www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail