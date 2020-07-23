Roberta L. Welsh, 74

Jul 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 23, 2020 edition.

MIDDLETON — Roberta “Sunny” L. (Pearson) Welsh, 74, of Middleton, formerly of Wakefield, died unexpectedly on July 20, 2020.

Sunny was born in Readfield, Maine on September 21, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Evelyn (Fogg) Pearson. Raised and educated in Wakefield, she was a graduate of Wakefield High School.

Sunny shared 52 years of marriage with her beloved husband and best friend, Leonard Welsh. A devoted homemaker, Sunny’s greatest joy was time spent with her family. She embraced her American and Swedish heritage and enjoyed family and holiday gatherings, especially Christmas Eve.

Sunny loved her coffee and enjoyed following politics and researching genealogy. Always on the lookout for a rainbow, four-leaf clover or a pink Christmas rose, she was an eternal optimist whose outlook on life was “the best has yet to come.” She was nicknamed “Sunny” by her father for her infectious smile and sunny disposition, and with her wicked sense of humor she was always ready to tell or receive a good joke.

Supporting everyone around her with an encouraging word and a warm tea kettle, she was the heart of her family. Slow to anger and quick to forgive, everyone is better for having known her. Sunny will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to call her wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend.

In addition to her loving husband, Sunny is survived by her daughter, Pamela Perry and her husband, Glenn of Round Rock, Texas; her daughter, Lisa Voisine of Danvers; her son, Matthew Welsh of Middleton; her brother, Steve Pearson and his significant other, Cindy Funaiole of Brookline, N.H.; her sister, Andrea Law and her husband, Steve of Greenland, N.H.; her granddaughter, Laura; five grandsons: Alex, Jack, Travis, Matthew and Robert; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Ronald Pearson and her son-in-law, Philip Voisine.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton; for online condolences please visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.