Roberts named All-Star for Wakefield boys’ hockey

Mar 27, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 27, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League Boys’ hockey coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2019-20 season.

The Wakefield Warriors, who had one of their best seasons in recent memory under first-year head coach Mike Geary with an 11-6-3 record, had one All-Star selected: senior captain Luke Roberts. Roberts had a phenomenal season as Wakefield’s goalie, keeping the Warriors in every game and finishing with a 2.35 goals against average and two shutouts including one over Liberty Division power Woburn.

Freedom champion and Super 8 participant Burlington tied Melrose in the Freedom balloting with four All-Stars each. Wilmington had two selections while Stoneham and Wakefield each had one.

In the Liberty Division, Super 8 co-champion Arlington led the way with four selections followed by three from Belmont and two from Woburn, Lexington, Winchester and Reading.