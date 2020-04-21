Roger Gerry

Apr 21, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 21, 2020 edition.

BEVERLY — Roger “Brooks” Gerry of Beverly, formerly Lynnfield, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Burlington.

Brooks was born in Melrose and raised in Lynnfield. He was the son of the late Roger and Elizabeth (Peabody) Gerry.

Brooks was a surveyor for 25 years at Hayes Engineering in Wakefield. More recently, he worked as an engineer for the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Brooks loved to be outdoors, whether it was skiing in the winter or golfing in the warmer months.

Brooks is survived by his daughter Alyssa Bravim and her husband, Fabio of Danvers, his sister Jane Gerry of Brookline and his brother William Gerry of Northampton. He is also survived by his nieces and several cousins.

Due to the current climate, funeral services will be private. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com