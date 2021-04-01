Ronald A. Schneider, 78

Apr 1, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 1, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Ronald Alan Schneider, 78, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, March 29 surrounded by his loving family after an eight year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Ron was born on April 13, 1942 in Norwood and was the son of the late Alfred S. and Gertrude E. (Eccleston) Schneider and brother of the late Roger Schneider.

Ron was raised in Norwood and was a graduate of Norwood High School, class of 1960. Ron attended Bentley University for a year before enlisting in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. During his time in the military, he served in the field of Cryptology earning the Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Following his discharge, Ron worked at the Boston Naval Shipyard being one of the final workers to leave the site at its decommissioning in 1974. He then returned to Bentley University graduating in 1976 with a degree in Economics. Upon graduation he worked for the federal government, serving as an economist working for the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the Boston office, retiring in 2010.

Ron was the beloved husband of Patricia Irene (Censullo) Schneider and the loving father of David Ronald Schneider of Wakefield. Ron was a devoted family man who truly cherished the time spent with his family and friends. Ron enjoyed ice skating, sailing, bike riding, gardening and bird watching. He was a gentleman who displayed a warm welcoming smile and a willingness to lend a helping hand to those he met. In retirement he fought valiantly with his disease but always appreciated the time he had with family, friends, and caregivers. Ron was a blessing to his family and friends and will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched. He will truly be missed.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. His funeral services will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, MA 01880, on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021 on Saturday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bear Hill Country Club, 2 North St, Stoneham.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ron’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or visit https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate and/or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA. 01923 or visit https://www.caredimensions.org/giving/ways-to-give/index.cfm