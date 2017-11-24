Ronald Albino, 67

Nov 24, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 24, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Ronald Albino, 67, a resident of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

Ron was born in Winthrop on December 5, 1949, one of ten children of the late Avelino and Mary (Silva) Albino. He was raised in Malden, graduated from Malden High School, and from North Shore Community College with an associate’s degree. Ron then proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he married Karen Duquet and they settled in Malden to raise a family of two daughters. Ron grew up in the family cleaning business learning the trade from his father and brothers, before establishing his own company, Ron’s Cleaning Service.

Ron was a hard working man, who dedicated himself to taking care of his family. He enjoyed cruises and trips all over the world with family to Europe, Hawaii, Aruba, and Alaska. He also enjoyed road trips across the northeast when his daughters were younger.

Ron was well known for his love of decorating for Christmas. The Albino family home in Wakefield was famous for the many lights, figurines, and Christmas decorations adorning the front and back of their home. Ron was careful to decorate every space inside and out. Although sometimes he could be mistaken for the Grinch, Ron truly cherished the Christmas season.

In his free time, Ron enjoyed supporting the Boston sports teams, often spending summer nights relaxing in the pool listening to the Red Sox game. He was an animal lover, enjoyed fishing with his grandfather and brothers, and loved decorating the backyard with flowers and potted plants. A food lover, Ronnie enjoyed eating, and was most famous for his homemade clam chowder.

With a love for laughter, Ron enjoyed getting a rise out of his family and friends, and never let a moment pass without a quick comment or joke. Ronnie will be remembered for his love of family, his work ethic, and his love for Christmas. He will be deeply missed.

Ron was the beloved husband of Karen M. (Duquet) Albino with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Devoted father of Danielle Albino of Wakefield, and Noelle Albino Howes and her husband Jarrod of Wakefield. Dear brother of Maria Ferreira and her late husband Joseph, Rosemary Cipoletta and her late husband Mike, the late Arthur Albino, the late Robert Albino and his late wife Nora, the late Paul Albino and his surviving wife Rosemarie, the late Avelino Albino, Jr. and his surviving wife Frances, the late Carol Canning and her late husband George, the late Alice Rodeen, and the late Delores Oliver. Dear brother-in-law of Charles “Skip” Duquet and his wife Donna, and Frederick Duquet and his wife Sharon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Ron’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Sunday, November 26 from 2 – 6 p.m., and for his funeral Mass at St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.