Ronald T. Romanelli, 70

Aug 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the August 4, 2020 edition.

WILMINGTON — Ronald T. Romanelli , 70, of Wilmington passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill.

He was born in Winthrop on July 18, 1950 and Ron was the only child of Edith (D’Avolio) and Carmen Romanelli.

Ron was a longtime resident of Stoneham before moving to Wilmington. He was a member of the Crystal Community Club in Wakefield for over 40 years.

He was the beloved husband of Janice E. (Dwyer) Romanelli. He was a loving father of Nicole Romanelli of Everett, Christopher Romanelli and his wife Julie Grimaldi of Melrose, and Allison Trainor and her husband Brian of Wakefield. Ron is also survived by his grandchildren Aaliyah Romanelli-Jones, Gabriela, Casey, Mason, and Nolan Trainor and great-grandchild Analise German, and cousin Bella and her husband Anthony Durbano of Saugus.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.