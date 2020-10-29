Rosario J. Rosati, 67

Oct 29, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 29, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Rosario J. “Roy” Rosati, 67, of Wakefield, died on Tuesday, October 27 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Boston on April 26, 1953, he was the son of the late Riccardo and Clara (Morra) Rosati.

Roy was raised in the West End, East Boston and Roslindale. He was a loving son and brother and was loved by everyone.

Roy is survived by his two brothers: Anthony Rosati of Wakefield and Michael Rosati of Sutton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his long time friend and caretaker Janice Bambury of Wakefield.

Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Michael’s Cemetery in Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752.