Rosemarie Galvin is new SPED Director

Apr 19, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 19, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Rosemarie Galvin will be the new Director of Special Education for the Wakefield Public Schools. The School Committee last week approved Superintendent Douglas Lyons recommendation that Galvin be appointed to fill the position.

Lyons said that Galvin is currently Director of Special Education at the Community Charter School of Cambridge, a school that serves students in grades 6 to 12.

Galvin joined the CCSC in 2014. She taught middle school special education at CCSC for four years prior to becoming Director of Special Education.

She received her Bachelor’s degrees in Elementary Education and Special Education from Salve Regina University and earned her Master of Education degree from Boston University in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies. In her current position at CCSC, Galvin is responsible for overseeing the special education department and related service providers as well as the school-wide tiered system of supports.

There were 12 applicants for the Wakefield SPED Director position. Five of those candidates were interviewed. The interview team consisted of 14 people total, including school administration, staff and parents. There were initially three candidates selected as finalists, but one took a position in her district. The two remaining finalists were Rebecca Gordon, Principal in Methuen PreK-8 and Rosemarie Galvin, Special Education Director at Cambridge Charter School.

Lyons earlier told the Student Services Subcommittee that Galvin had more experience, with specific experience in special education. He also said that he liked her energy.

In an email earlier this month, Lyons said that Galvin’s thoughtful responses throughout the interview process highlighted her student and family-centered approach, her understanding of a high-quality team process and her rich experiences working collaboratively with colleagues and families to meet the needs of all students.

Galvin’s references “highlighted her positive and trusting relationships with colleagues, families and students, as well as her strong leadership, communication and organizational skills.” Lyons added. She was described as someone who is approachable, responsive and respectful of others’ time, opinions and perspectives.

Lyons said that the Director of CCSC went on at length about Galvin’s commitment to her work and to finding ways to support students and families. He also praised her communications skills.

Lyons told the School Committee last week that he felt that Galvin was a “wonderful core values match” for the Wakefield Public Schools. Lyons predicted that Galvin “is going to be a great addition to our team” calling her “a gritty young administrator.”

“We feel very fortunate to have Rosie join our team and I feel really positive about bring her name forward the next Special Education Director,” Lyons said.

The School Committee vote to approve Lyons’ recommendation of Galvin as the new Director of Special Education was unanimous.